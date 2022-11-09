Longtime Catholic Trustee Chalifour retires by-election set for 2023

Longtime Trustee Maurice Chalifour recently announced his retirement from the Prince Albert Catholic School Division Board of Education.

Chalifour presented his retirement letter to the board at their regular meeting on Monday. The board has set a by-election date for Feb. 6, 2023.

“Information will be forthcoming about procedures for those who want to run for Subdivision 2, which is really our rural component of our school division,” education director Lorel Trumier said. “There will be a procedure there that will be forthcoming.”

Chalifour has served on the Board of Education since 2011. During his 11 years of service as a Board member, he has been involved in many initiatives, such as advocating for Catholic Education and local elected representatives as a school board member.

He was a Member of a committee raising over $500K in 2003 for the modernization of the École St Mary High School, and served on the Board’s Audit Committee, 125thand 130th Anniversary Committee, many other important committees, and other special activities representing the Board. He was currently serving as vice-chairperson of the Board of Education before being replaced by Trustee Pat Hordyski at the regular meeting on Monday

Dedicated and passionate about Catholic education, Maurice was also heavily involved in the Toonies for Tuition campaign, raising money for students across Canada who must pay tuition for Catholic education.

The board received his resignation letter at their last meeting on Monday, but had until their next meeting to make an announcement. When trustee Albert Provost retired in February 2022, the board chose to leave his seat vacant until the next election. That won’t be the case with Chalifour’s old spot.

“We will be having a byelection for our rural seat because it will be the only subdivision that would not be represented,” Trumier explained. “Subdivision 1 is represented. Subdivision 2 is obviously not represented with Maurice’s retirement.”

Before becoming a Trustee, Chalifour served for over 26 years as a classroom teacher and Principal for the Prince Albert Catholic School Division. Maurice will receive an Appreciation Award from the Saskatchewan Catholic School Board Association on Nov. 13.

“Over his 26 years as a board member and his years of service as a teacher, Maurice is admired for being a committed, nurturing, and supportive member of our school division and Board of Education,” board chair Suzanne Stubbs said in a media release. “He really cares about the students and staff. He will be missed.”

The Board of Education and all the Prince Albert Catholic School Division staff thanked Maurice for his years of dedication and service.

