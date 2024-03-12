Long Term Care facility progressing with community support

The foundation is complete on the Long-Term Care facility being built adjacent to the La Ronge Health Centre. A storage facility has also been built on the site.

The facility, when complete, will hold capacity for 80 people.

Community organizations and businesses are also offering support for the creation of the facility expected to be complete in 2026.

The La Ronge Senior Citizen’s Club #97 is hosting bingos until the end of May with all proceeds going to the Long-Term Care Foundation. and a local service station is offering a $10 donation for each carwash in March and a car smash in April.

All funds raised at these event will go directly to the Long-Term Care Foundation.