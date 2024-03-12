LLRIB Health Services Cultural Unit hosts International Women’s Day luncheon

The LLRIBHS Cultural Unit hosted a luncheon on in honour of International Women’s Day Friday March 8.

It was a time for women to gather and share stories and laughter with each other over a lovely meal.

Elder Frances Charles offered a Cree prayer in Cree celebrating the language she was not always free to speak.

Lillian Sanderson shared some of the past struggles Indigenous women have faced in the past and how that was changing with decolonisation.

She noted, “It’s the women who lead.” in so many ways like the creation of daycare, the women’s shelter and more.

“Each and every one of you, sitting here, make a difference each day,” Oliveen Sanderson said to the women present.

Lillian Sanderson ended by telling the women present to remember, “A Nation is not defeated until the hearts of the women are on the ground.”

The campaign theme for 2024 IWD, Inspire Inclusion.

“Imagine a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that’s diverse, equitable and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forget women’s equality, quoted from the 2024 International Women’s Day theme website.