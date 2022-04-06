Local lottery winner planning to split winnings with family

A Prince Albert resident is planning to split her LOTTO 6/49 winnings with her family.

Marylou Lovell won $119,482 after matching five main draw numbers in February. She had purchased the ticket on behalf of the family for a group buy.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Giant Tiger on 267 — 32nd St. W in Prince Albert. The family says they play together when the jackpot is high.

When checking the numbers online, Marylou saw someone from Saskatchewan had won but did not expect it could be her. The numbers began matching one by one and she realized her ticket was the winner.

“I called my daughter right away to see if I was right,” said Lovell in a press release.

Marylou and her daughter, Cheryl, checked their numbers five times using the Lotto Spot! App before sharing the news with the rest of their family.

“There was a lot of excitement!” Recalled Lovell.

The prize will be split by Marylou, her husband Alan, their two children — Justin Lovell and Cheryl Russel — as well as Cheryl’s family. Including her husband, Darren, and their three children, Tanner, Tyler, and Tarren.

Marylou is planning on taking a trip with her share of the winnings.