North Battleford RCMP receives over 1000 calls for service

Battleford RCMP responded to over 1000 calls for service last week.

The week of March 23rd to April 5th, police responded to a total of 1022 calls around the city of North Battleford.

55 of these calls led to assault investigations.

On April 5th, Police were called to a disturbance involving 10 to 15 persons that occurred at a residence on the 1200 block of 108th Street around 9 p.m.

A 17 year old youth was found unconscious outside the residence and was transported to RUH in Saskatoon with serious injuries. A second male was treated for an edged weapon injury to his arm.

An adult woman, adult man, and one youth were arrested on scene and remain in custody. No decisions on charges have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

5 individuals were charged with impaired driving last week by Battleford RCMP.

Officers responded to a disturbance on 107th Street at 4 p.m. on March 27th. Suspects in a blue Subaru left the scene but were located a short time later on Railway Avenue. The driver was detained for a roadside screening, then arrested when he failed to provide a breath sample. An upset passenger was also taken into custody after advising that he would not allow the driver to be arrested and pushing one of the responding officers.

The 23 year old driver was charged with Operation of a vehicle while impaired and Refusal. He has since been released from custody and his first appearance in Provincial court is set for May 30th.

Bernight Macdonald, 32, was remanded into custody on charges of Assaulting a Police Officer, Obstruction, and Failing to Comply with a release order. He made his first court appearance on March 28th.

Police responded to 14 Break and Enter service calls and 8 vehicle thefts.

A grey 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan with Saskatchewan License 872 LGE was reported stolen from a residence on the Sweetgrass First Nation some time on the evening of March 31st or early morning of April 1st.

A false complaint led to the arrest of a 25 year old North Battleford woman on a Public Mischief charge.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on March 25th, the woman called alleging there was a male at a residence on St. Laurent Drive armed with a firearm and threatening people. Investigation revealed the incident to have been fabricated by the caller.

Police also responded to 39 mental health investigations, 14 traffic collisions, and issued 106 various traffic charges.

30 missing persons were reported, but no investigations are currently active.

Anyone with information on any incident is urged to call the North Battleford RCMP at (306) 446-1720 or Saskatchewan Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).