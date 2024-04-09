LLRIB culture camps enhance on-the-land skills for youth

The Lac La Ronge Indian Band Health Services (LLRIBHS) Cultural Unit hosted several cultural camps throughout the year, giving youth the opportunity to learn and enhance their knowledge and skills on the land.

Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan/Northern Advocate. Students learned to make their own paddles and give them unique designs with woodburning practices.

One camp was held in Bow River, south of La Ronge, where students came from the LLRIB communities to learn and build a wide variety of skills.

Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan/Northern Advocate. Rope winding is another useful skill to have when out on the land. Speed can enhance the use of a rope and races are often held to give practice and enhance speed in rope winding.

Among the skills were rope winding, carpentry, canoe paddle making, jewelry design and creation, wood burning and carving, beading, trapping, moose hide preparation, and much more.

Elders from the various communities teach the skills, adding much traditional knowledge to the skill building, including language and culture in the teachings.