Literacy scholarships awarded by St. Louis branch Wapiti Regional Library

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

The St. Louis Branch of the Wapiti Public Library is once again offering a $100 literacy scholarship for one student from each of the 2024 Grade 12 graduating classes at St. Louis Public School, École Saint Isidore-de-Bellevue School, and the One Arrow First Nation Almightyvoice Education Centre.

The 2024 scholarships will be presented during the graduation ceremonies at the following locations and times:

– École Saint Isidore-de-Bellevue School – Friday, June 14th at 2:00 pm at the Bellevue Community Hall

– One Arrow First Nation Almightyvoice Education Centre – Friday, June 14th from 2:00-6:00 pm at the Education Centre School Gym

– St. Louis Public School – Friday, June 14th at 4:30 pm in the St. Louis School Gym

The St. Louis Branch of the Wapiti Library is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 4:00 to 8:15 p.m. It is located in the St. Louis Public School. The Wapiti Regional Library is Saskatchewan’s original regional library system. It was established in 1950 as the North Central Saskatchewan Regional Library then renamed Wapiti in the mid-70s when the Saskatchewan government set up a province-wide system of public libraries based on the Wapiti model.

As a member of the Saskatchewan Information Library Services Consortium (SILS), Wapiti lends resources to other library systems in the province and borrows materials from those library systems in return, which results in patrons having access to over three million items.

The St. Louis Branch Wapiti Library offers an adult book club and writer’s group throughout the fall, winter, and spring. The Writer’s Group is open to any interested adult wanting to develop their writing skills, share ideas and resources, and network with other writers. The group meets on the first Thursday of every month, except for July and August. The Book Club meets at the library on the first Tuesday of every month from September through June. To join, or to access the meetings, contact the library or the board chair, Pierrette Pelletier, at 306-314-1261.

Libraries across Canada are promoting the TD Summer Reading Club, a program sponsored by the TD Bank Group. It is Canada’s largest bilingual summer reading program for children of all ages. Participants can explore recommended reads, track their reading progress, connect with others across the country, read e-books online, and join in activities at local libraries.

The program aims to inspire young people to explore the joy of reading in a way they enjoy, which is essential for fostering a lifelong love of reading. Children will receive a free notebook and stickers to track their reading. This year’s theme is “To the Stars.” Registration begins on June 10th at the St. Louis Branch and June 18th at the Wakaw Branch.