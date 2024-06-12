Police seize 160 grams of crack cocaine, more than $20,000 in cash

Investigators seized 160 grams of crack cocaine, $20,602.00 in Canadian currency, and 13 grams of cutting agent while conducting a search warrant in the 500 Block of River Street West on June 7.

A 26-year-old Ontario man was charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of the Proceeds of Crime following the search. He will make his first court appearance on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

The Prince Albert Police Service Crime Reduction Team led the search, with assistance from the Trafficking Response Team and Proactive Policing Unit.