BHP to be namesake for state of the art X-ray imaging for RUH

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

HUMBOLDT – Royal University Hospital Foundation and BHP, which has a potash project located at Jansen, about 140 kilometres east of Saskatoon, have announced a $1 million donation. The donation will fund upgrades two of the three X-ray suites.

In the RUHF press release it said that this will transform the way the most utilized diagnostic procedure, X-ray imaging, is done at Royal University Hospital (RUH).

As a result, medical teams throughout RUH will have instant access to higher-quality images allowing for quicker decision-making and implementation of treatment plans.

The Royal University Hospital Foundation will fund the new digital technology for RUH’s two busiest X-ray suites and will replace outdated computer and lengthier cassette-based processes in use for almost 20 years at the hospital.

Bryan Witt, VP of Clinical and Support Services for the Saskatchewan Health Authority said, “The SHA anticipates better patient care through improved patient imaging and workflow, less time for patients in the x-ray suite and sharper images to help improve diagnostic outcomes.”

“BHP is honoured to help bring new state-of-the-art X-ray technology to RUH to support advanced care and ultimately save lives in the province,” says Karina Gistelinck, BHP’s Asset President Potash. “There is nothing more important than the health of our families and loved ones. We are proud to be part of the Saskatchewan community and to play a role in supporting the health and wellness of the broader community.”

The provincial government welcomed BHP’s contribution in supporting equipment replacement for the X-ray suites at RUH.

“On behalf of the Government of Saskatchewan, I want to extend our thanks and gratitude to BHP for their generous donation that will help modernize the X-ray suites at the Royal University Hospital and will greatly benefit patients,” says Health Minister Everett Hindley. “Thank you also to the Royal University Hospital Foundation for their long-standing commitment and fundraising efforts to support medical excellence and advancements in care for patients at our province’s largest hospital. Announcements like this demonstrate the importance of a growing and prosperous economy that is able to support investment into essential services like health care.”

Witt said, RUH’s general X-ray department sees 68,000 patients and performs approximately 81,000 exams in its three X-ray rooms, which includes the two being upgraded through the support of BHP. X-rays are often the initial diagnostic resource requested by medical teams to help them assess, guide treatment, and monitor progress for a range of illnesses and injuries, for example, associated with emergency and trauma cases to planned orthopedic and various cancer surgeries.

“BHP’s generous gift will improve RUH’s X-ray imaging to produce higher quality images while using a reduced dose of radiation making the environment safer for both patients and medical teams,” said Witt. “Better image quality leads to a more accurate diagnosis resulting in more timely and effective treatment.”

The refurbished X-ray suites are expected to be operational later this year. In recognition of BHP’s generosity, RUH’s medical imaging area is being named “BHP Medical Imaging Centre.”