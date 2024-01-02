Lavigne family welcomes New Year’s Baby at 12:54 a.m.

Christmas came a little bit late for the Jean-Brice and Colby Lavigne on Monday.

The Lavigne’s welcomed Charlotte Eliza to their family at 12:54 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Victoria Hospital, making her Prince Albert’s New Year’s Baby.

“We were actually hoping that she’d be early and be here before Christmas, but she had other plans,” Colby said during an interview.

Charlotte was born two days after her due date at a weight of seven pounds and 13.5 ounces. She already has one older sibling waiting for her at home, and family in Prince Albert and France waiting to meet her.

“I’m from here (Prince Albert) so my mom came to the hospital and saw her, and my dad will come to our house tomorrow,” Colby said. “My husband’s family is in France, so he video-chatted with all of them today.”

Charlotte is the second New Year’s Baby in her extended family. Colby said one of her cousins also has the honour.

Since Jean-Brice is originally from France, Colby said they wanted a name that would be pronounced almost the same in both languages. Charlotte was a name they both liked for a long time, so it was an easy selection.

‘We fell on the name Charlotte years ago before we were even married or thinking about kids,” she said. “It just came up and never went away. We got pregnant with a girl, so now was the time to use it.”