Rescue crews were forced to use quads to get to the scene of a snowmobile accident that left one person injured on Emma Lake Sunday morning.

Member of the Lakeland Fire Department and Parkland Ambulance were called to the scene at 2:20 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. They treated one person for injuries, and set up a landing zone for STARS air ambulance.

STARS transported one person to hospital with undetermined injuries.