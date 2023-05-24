La Ronge RCMP searching for man charged with 4 counts of attempted murder

RCMP are searching for a 29-year-old man wanted for four counts of attempted murder after a shooting in La Ronge.

According to a news release, Dency Herman was involved in the discharge of a firearm into a home early in the morning on Monday. Police believe he then ran away.

Two adults and two youth were inside of the home at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Herman is described as 5’8” tall, weighing 180 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos of a skull, flames and cards on his right forearm and tattoos on his left wrist and forearm.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and joggers.

RCMP say not to approach Herman if you see him and to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call La Ronge RCMP or Crime Stoppers.