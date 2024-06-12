La Ronge RCMP asking for information about suspicious activity on June 9-10

La Ronge RCMP have asked residents who witnessed suspicious activity in the community on the evening of June 9 or early morning of June 10 to contact them.

The RCMP made the request after being called to the hospital following reports that staff were treating a man with gunshot wounds. Officers arrived and confirmed the man had been shot. The injuries were described as serious.

Investigators say the victim was injured during an altercation between three men. The matter is still under investigation.