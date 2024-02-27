Junior Trappers shine at Winter Festival

The Junior Trapper event returned to the Prince Albert Winter Festival this weekend with King and Queen champions crowned in the U18 and U14 categories.

The event was organized through a partnership with Shane Bird of the Prince Albert Indian and Metis Friendship Centre and was separate from the King and Queen Trapper, though they all took place at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre on Saturday and Sunday.

Cumberland House’s Jandin Thomas placed first in the U18 King Trapper competition and said it was great to win.

“It’s not bad, it feels good,” Thomas said. “It’s a pretty good competition. I barely won the competition out here. I’m looking forward to coming again next year.”

This was the first time Thomas competed at a PAWF junior trapper event. However, he wasn’t surprised by any of it.

“I do this a lot, though, at home,” Thomas said.

“Honestly, I came here and I didn’t even know this was happening. I came last minute and competed. I tried my best and came out in first.”

Claudia Cook from La Ronge is 14-year-old and competed in the U18 category because it was determined by birth year and she turns 15-years-old this year. Despite the age difference, she took home top spot.

“It feels awesome because I’m younger than everybody else,” Cook said.

“It was fun competing against everyone,” she added.

The Junior Trapper features rope winding, nail pounding, trap setting, and flour bag packing.

In the U18 King Trapper Thomas was first with 150 points, Noah Green was second with 140 points, Devin Gamble was third with 125 points, George McAuley was fourth with 90 points and Jamie Henderson was fifth with 55 points.

In the U18 Queen Trapper Cook, was first 165 points, Isabella Peters was second with 115 points, Shaneika Roberts was third with 100 points, Shaelene Stewart was fourth with 80 points, Rae Whitehead was fifth with 65 points, Mya Whitecap was sixth with 60 points, Elena Deschambeault was seventh with 55 points and Kaylen Montgrand was eighth with 40 points.

In the U14 Queen Trapper Darlene Cook was the only competitor and took home the crown with 240 points. In the U14 King Trapper Parker Gamble was first with 220 points and Dale Stewart was second with 180 points.