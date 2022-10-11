Province prepares to welcome 200 more Ukrainians on third humanitarian flight

The Province of Saskatchewan is preparing to welcome approximately 200 more Ukrainians fleeing their war-torn country after Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison announced Tuesday that registration is now open for a third humanitarian flight to the province.

The flight is being arranged in partnership with the humanitarian organizations Solidaire, and Open Arms and is expected to arrive in Regina on October 25.

“The Government of Saskatchewan along with our municipalities, businesses and residents remain steadfast in our support for the people of Ukraine as they continue to suffer through this terrible ordeal,” Harrison said. “Saskatchewan has a bond with Ukraine, and this ongoing support will continue to strengthen that bond, but more importantly it will improve the lives of those who have faced so much since this conflict began.”

On August 12, Premier Scott Moe joined representatives from Solidaire and Open Arms, to sign a memorandum of understanding. The MOU is a pledge by the three parties to partner on a maximum of five humanitarian flights into Saskatchewan by March 31, 2023.

Upon arriving in Saskatchewan, passengers will have access to temporary accommodations and a suite of services, support and information related to living in Saskatchewan. Officials have begun planning for the flight’s arrival.

Information about programs and services, available to Ukrainian newcomers, can be accessed by:

• Phone Toll-free at 1-833-613-0485

• via email at ukrainesupport@gov.sk.ca

• online at www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/saskatchewan-supports-ukraine

The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army has forced millions of Ukrainian people to flee their country in search of safety. With the arrival of this flight, approximately 2,000 displaced Ukrainians have arrived in Saskatchewan since the war began.