Ice Wolves lead Sherwood entering last week before Christmas break

The La Ronge ice Wolves still lead the SJHL’s Sherwood division heading into the last week of action before the Christmas break.

As of Dec. 12, the Ice Wolves have a record of 19-9-2-0, putting them a single point ahead of the Flin Flon Bombers. The Melfort Mustangs are in third place with a record of 15-8-5-1 with 36 points and the Nipawin Hawks are in fourth place with a record of 13-14-1-1 with 28 points.

The Sherwood Division teams will face off in a series of home and homes this weekend. The Hawks and Mustangs play in Nipawin on Friday, Dec. 16 and in Melfort on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Ice Wolves and Bombers meet in Flin Flon on Friday, Dec. 16 and in La Ronge on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Ice Wolves lost 3-2 in overtime to the Yorkton Terriers in La Ronge on Saturday, Dec. 10. Quintin Unreiner scored the winner for Yorkton three minutes into the extra frame.

The Terriers led 2-1 after the first and second periods. Jacob Cossette and Thomas Wright scored for La Ronge in regulation. Dalton Mayes and Tyson Perkins responded for Yorkton in regulation.

Topher Chirico made 49 saves for La Ronge; Caleb Allen made 39 saves for Yorkton.

La Ronge lost 3-1 to the Battlefords North Stars on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in North Battleford.

Battlefords led 2-0 after the first period and 2-1 after the second period. Dylan Handel scored the lone goal for La Ronge. Jake Southgate, Tanner Gold and Colby Bear responded for the North Stars.

Dawson Smith made 33 saves for the Ice Wolves; Josh Kotai made 39 saves for the North Stars.

The Ice Wolves and Hawks played in Nipawin on Tuesday, Dec. 13, results were not available. The Ice Wolves traveled to Humboldt to play the Broncos on Wednesday, Dec. 14, results were not available.

The Mustangs concluded their southern road swing with a 3-2 win over the Red Wings in Weyburn on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and the Red Wings led 2-1 after the second period. David Rioux, Dawson Leroux and Leith Olafson scored for Melfort. Simon Pollack and Nicholas Kovacs responded for Weyburn.

Joel Favreau made 27 saves for Melfort; Matt Schoepoerster made 19 saves for Weyburn.

Melfort opened their southern swing with a 3-2 win in a shootout over the Bruins in Estevan on Saturday, Dec. 9. Leroux scored the winner in the five round shootout.

The game was scoreless after one period and tied 1-1 after two periods. Hayden Tuba and Riley Ashe scored for the Mustangs in regulation. Kade Runke and Alex Blanchard responded for the Bruins in regulation.

James Venne made 33 saves for Melfort; Cam Hrdilicka made 25 saves for Estevan.

The Melville Millionaires were in Melfort to play the Mustangs on Wednesday, Dec. 14, results were not available.

The Hawks lost 4-1 to the league leading Battlefords North Stars in Nipawin on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and the North Stars led 2-1 after the second period. Chase Visser scored the lone Hawks’ goal. Kian Bell had a pair of goals for the Battlefords while Owen Underhill and Bear added the other North Stars’ goals.

Jackson Fellner made 30 saves for Nipawin; Kotai made 40 saves for the North Stars.

Nipawin opened their two-game set with Battlefords by losing 3-1 to the North Stars on Friday, Dec. 9.

Battlefords led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 after the second period.

Carson Dobson scored the lone goal for Nipawin. Bell had a pair of goals for the North Stars and Riley Girod added the other Battlefords goal.

Lowen Kenyon made 31 saves for Nipawin; Justen Maric made 39 saves for the Battlefords.

The Hawks defeated the Yorkton Terriers 10-2 in Nipawin on Tuesday, Dec. 6 in Nipawin.

Nipawin led 3-0 after the first period and 7-0 after the second period.

Maguire Ratlzlaff and Dobson each had a pair of goals for Nipawin; Alex Ochitwa, Alayndro De Leon, Braxton Buckberger, Vito Biondo, Reese Malkewich and Rylan Lefebyre scored the other Hawks’ goals. Greg Nelson and Perkins responded for the Terriers.

Fellner made 29 saves for Nipawin; Allen made 21 saves for Yorkton in over 34 minutes of action before he was relieved by Tysen Smith who made eight saves.

