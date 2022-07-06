ICE investigation leads to arrest of Prince Albert man

A Prince Albert man has been charged with multiple child pornography offences after a joint investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) and the Prince Albert Police Service.

On June 30, a search warrant was executed by the ICE Unit and PAPS patrol at the residence of Troy Lester, 53, which had been identified as where the offences were occuring.

Lester is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making child pornography available.

He was remanded into custody and will appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on July 18.