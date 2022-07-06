PA man charged with sexual offences against teen; Police believe there may be more victims

An extensive investigation by Prince Albert RCMP has led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man for child luring and police are encouraging any more victims or others with additional information to come forward.

On June 4, RCMP began an investigation that eventually determined a female teen youth victim and an adult male were conversing via social media accounts with conversations being sexual in nature.

As a result, Brady Robin, 21, of Prince Albert was arrested on June 24 and charged with two counts of invitation to sexual touching, three counts of failure to comply with orders, and one count each of sexual exploitation of a young person, making sexually explicit material available, agreement or arrangement for a sexual offence against a child, and possession of child pornography.

Robin appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on July 4 and his next appearance is on July 11 at 10 a.m.

The investigation by Prince Albert RCMP has determined there may be more victims and urge those with information to report it to Prince Albert Detachment at 306-765-5500.