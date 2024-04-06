Humboldt brings forward plans for permanent Bronco memorial

The City of Humboldt has brought forward a proposal to put a permanent memorial at the site of the 2018 bus crash.

The Humboldt Broncos Memorials Committee brought forward the proposal. The Committee consists of families of 2017-2018 Humboldt Broncos, Broncos board members, the Humboldt Public Arts Council and City Council.

“We have successfully reached this stage following many hurdles that seemed impossible to conquer,” said Carol Brons, whose daughter Dayna was killed in the crash. “Power lines needed to be relocated, deciding where to construct a new access road, and ensuring driver sight lines at the corner weren’t obstructed are just a few of the obstacles.”

Dayna was the team’s athletic therapist, and one of six team staff members killed in the 2018 crash. Carol said she’s happy to see the project move forward.

“I’m thrilled that we can get shovels in the ground soon and create something that will be meaningful not only for the families, but also the public,” she said.

The project will proceed in two phases. Phase I will involve earth moving, creation of pathways plus a creation of a sitting area. Phase II will be a memorial monument for the 16 people who lost their lives, and the 13 who survived. The committee plans to release more information about Phase II later this year.

The site is located 170 km northeast of Humboldt at the intersection of Highway 35 and 335 near Tisdale.

Kurt Leicht, whose son Jacob lost his life in the tragedy, is organizing construction services for Phase I. He said the committee is anxious to get moving on the project.

“We would like to get started within the next month or so and we invite individuals and companies interested in contributing to this phase either through financial contribution or services to assist with the earth-moving, concrete and paving work to contact us,” said Kurt.

Jacob Leicht played for the Prince Albert Mintos in 2016-2017 before joining the Broncos for the 2017-18 season. He was one of 10 players killed in the crash.

If you are interested in providing construction services for Phase I, please contact Kurt Leicht at kleicht17@me.com.