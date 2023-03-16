How to stay fit when your routine changes

After three years of dodging the Covid virus, I became sick in early February. Isolating at home interrupted my normal routine and the viral infection has left me feeling tired. I feel better if I am able to exercise daily but it’s hard to get back on track. The National Institute on Aging offers these tips for overcoming roadblocks to fitness for older adults:

You’re on vacation — Many hotels have fitness centers. Check out the facilities where you’ll be staying, and bring along your exercise clothing or equipment (resistance band, bathing suit or walking shoes). And don’t just hang around the hotel, get out and see the sights on foot rather than just by tour bus.

Caring for an ill spouse is taking up much of your time — Workout to an exercise video when your spouse is napping. Ask a family member or friend to come over so you can go for a walk.

Your usual exercise buddy moves away — Invite another friend to go with you on your daily walk. Ask other older adults in your area where they go for walks or what physical activity resources are available nearby. Join an exercise class at a community center. This is a great way to meet other active people.

You move to a new community — Check out the fitness centers, parks and recreation associations in your new neighbourhood. Look for activities that match your interests and abilities. Get involved!

Sickness keeps you out of action for a few weeks — Wait until you feel better and then start your activity again. Gradually build back up to your previous level of activity.

You are recovering from hip or back surgery — Talk with your doctor about specific exercises and activities you can do safely when you’re feeling better. Start slowly and gradually build up your activities as you become stronger. The best thing about working out is that it gives you energy for more activities. When exercise becomes a habit, you’ll never want to give it up.