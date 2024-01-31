Healthy winter travels

As Saskatchewan residents we love to travel, especially in the winter. Even though it has been an incredibly mild winter many residents have left on or soon will travel away.

Whether it is for a few weeks or the entire winter, we all need to be prepared. One beautiful drink at a resort with contaminated water can make a miserable vacation or worse.

Before you leave, visit your family doctor well in advance for any preventative vaccinations. Such vaccinations like tetanus and diphtheria are a must. If traveling to Africa or countries in South America consider vaccination for yellow fever as well. Many vaccinations may not be easily accessible or require time to become effective so don’t visit your doctor the week before the trip.

Of course, don’t forget your passport, as it is the safest and recognizable form of identification. It is always a good idea to ask your travel agent, tour operator or resort for guidance on safe eating and drinking practices. Off the beaten path on a personal excursion might cause great illness if you don’t take proper precautions. In Prince Albert we have a special international travel health clinic where medical advice is available. To access those services, call 765-6500.

Do you have the right medical coverage? What if you got sick or ill and needed to see a doctor or worse had to stay in a hospital? Most insurance agents can help you find the right coverage for your needs.

Don’t assume your existing plan covers you for extend stays outside of Canada! Some plans cover only a specific period and additional or extended stay coverage is required. In Canada, we take it for granted that a trip to a doctor is covered by our provincial health plan. Not so in the United States or other vacation spots.

If you do have a special medical condition that requires medication, make sure you’ve got a sufficient supply in a properly labeled container for your trip. Don’t assume you can “pick some up” while at your vacation destination. If the medication is essential don’t pack it with your checked luggage should it become lost or delayed at your destination.

Along with your bathing suit and flip flops don’t forget to pack along some sun screen, mosquito repellant, a wide brimmed hat and proper clothing for all types of weather. It’s a good idea to ensure that friends and family know how to reach you in case of an emergency. Of course, don’t forget to safe guard your home with family and friends or even a private security service.

Travel Tips:

Watch what you eat and drink; make hot food is served hot and cold food cold especially from buffet where the temperature can vary, or food is left out for extended periods.

Wash your hands frequently and consider hand sanitizers when possible.

Prescription medication in its original container and a copy of the written prescription

A standard first aid kit

Anti-diarrhea medication

Antihistamine

Anti-motion sickness medication

A generic pain medication such as ibuprofen

A list of important phone numbers

Your passport

Spare contact lens or prescription eye glasses

For more travel information especially areas where you might not want to travel due to the political situation of the country or medical problems, visit https://travel.gc.ca/ You can even sign up for alerts. Have a safe, warm and restful winter vacation. We hope you come back with plenty of great memories!