Hawks and Ice Wolves both active at SJHL Jan. 10 trade deadline

The Nipawin Hawks and La Ronge Ice Wolves were both active at the Jan. 10 SJHL Trade Deadline, even making a trade with each other. The Melfort Mustangs completed their trades before Christmas and the league-leading Flin Flon Bombers were the most active team in the Sherwood Division at the deadline.

The Hawks acquired forward Dallyn Peekeekoot from the La Ronge Ice Wolves for a player development fee, Peekeekoot has been playing senior hockey for the Hafford Hawks of the Sask West Hockey League, Peekeekoot had four points in six games for Hafford.

Last year with the Ice Wolves Peekeekoot scored five goals and added five assists in 37 games.

Tre Fouquette has been reassigned to Nipawin from the Brandon Wheat Kings. Fouquette scored three goals and added 18 assists last year with the Hawks. This year with the Wheat Kings the 19-year-old had a goal and three assists in 24 games.

The Ice Wolves traded defenceman Jackson Foster to the Waywaysseecappo Wolverines of the MJHL for a player development fee. Foster has a single point in 19 games for La Ronge.

On Jan. 8 the Ice Wolves acquired goalie Eric Kahl and Jesse Ivanovic from the Estevan Bruins for forward Raine Hodge and a player development fee.

Melfort made their major move ahead of the Christmas break when they acquired 20-year-old forward Clay Sleeva from the Yorkton Terriers for forward David Coyle and prospects forward Kale Johns, currently with the Yorkton Maulers and defenseman Thomas Reis, currently with the Estevan Bears and a 2025 draft pick.

The Mustangs did not make trades but did acquire two players and drop another.

The Mustangs were able to add brothers Logan Cox and Danton Cox who became available after being dropped by the Kindersley Klippers. Forward Logan had 21 points in 33 games and defenseman Danton, who is a former Mustangs player, had 12 points in 23 games.

The Mustangs also dropped forward Wyatt Day.