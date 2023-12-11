Guilds Christmas Market is a new way to show off Prince Albert artisans

The Margo Fournier Arts Centre is home to many guilds of many different arts.

To showcase these the Margo Fournier Arts Centre was home to the first ever Guilds Christmas Market on Saturday.

Carrie Ikert helped to put the first Market together and explained that they wanted to try to build a new Christmas Market to fill a gap after the larger Evergreen Artisans Market.

“There’s so many Guilds and so many talented artists in Prince Albert. We’d like to showcase them more so we picked the Guilds that were working out of the Art Centre and we hope to build on this and make it an annual event,” Ikert said.

Represented at the event were the Potters Guild, the Rock and Gem Guild, the Weavers Guild and the Photography Guild.

“And we have so many artists that come in this building and they don’t know what so many people know what this building does so it showcases what our building does,” Ikert said.

She explained that the concept came from the Pottery Guild and came from when the Arts Centre hosted a Culture Days event.

She explained that they wanted to show off all of the talented artists but also what the Margo Fournier Arts Centre has to offer.

“And just to showcase and bring people back into the Art Centre, especially now it’s renamed the.

Margo Fournier Arts Centre because no one knows what the Margot Fournier Centre is

There has not been the official renaming ceremony as promised to the family when the new name was passed by City Council but the name has changed.

“And new people coming into town don’t know what this building does. But if you just recently moved to Prince Albert, you wouldn’t know the Margot Fournier Centre offers pottery classes and photography classes,” Ikert said.

They want to continue to grow the event after the success of the first.

“So we would like to just keep adding on. So it becomes a big yearly event where people can come check out the arts in Prince Albert,” Ikert said.

The event was in one room on the main floor of the Arts Centre but they would like to see it expand to the upstairs.

She explained that most people who came to the sale heard about it on the City of Prince Albert events calendar.

“And that’s how people found out and we kind of put a sign out there and we shared a Facebook post and hopefully we’ll just continue to draw,” Ikert said

She said that the crowd was more than they expected with a large contingent after they opened in the morning.

“It was good because we thought we’ll be lucky if we even get four people in the door this year,” Ikert said.

Another goal was to bring people back to Prince Albert’s downtown.

“We don’t have enough people coming into our downtown area and we want to showcase it,” Ikert said.

She said it would be nice to expand it to a Christmas Market down Central Avenue.

“ You could grow it if people know what’s there, then maybe other businesses will join,” Ikert said.

“And so that’s that’s our goal we’ll see how it goes. Fingers crossed like all we all knew coming in that we may not have a huge turnout today,” Ikert said.

She added that it was nice to have enough people come and take advantage of the sale and believed every artist and guild taking part made a sale.

“I believe everyone sold something which is a good showcase and maybe they’ll talk about it and then they know what’s on the agenda for next year so that’s our goal,” Ikert said.