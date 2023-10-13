Grad rates show Catholic School Division outperforming provincial average

A report on three and five-year graduation rates shows the Prince Albert Catholic School Division outperforming the rest of the province in almost all areas.

The province monitors graduation rates for Non-First Nation, Métis and Inuit students (Non-FNMI), First Nation, Métis and Inuit (FNMI) students. The data shows both FNMI students, and non-FNMI students at the PA Catholic School Division graduated at higher rates than their provincial counterparts.

Education director Lorel Trumier said the board always look forward to this report from the Ministry of Education, because it shows the progress students have made.

“I’m going to salute these students, their parents and our staff for the work of getting that done,” Trumier said. “It’s outstanding work.”

Trumier presented the data to the board as part of a “Wall Walk” during the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday. The board also shared the data with Prince Albert Carlton MLA Joe Hargrave, who was already meeting with the board on Friday.

Trumier said the report shows students are doing good work, and Prince Albert’s Catholic Schools are helping them grow.

During her presentation to the board, Trumier brought out a longitudinal graph of the past decade of graduation rates.

“That’s the fun part for me,” she said. “I think it’s important to note that anytime someone starts a role like the directorship, you want your eye on what we want for our students. Our vision and mission here is learning for life through Catholic education, so one, we make sure that the Catholic education is top quality. The second is to make sure that we want results and that the students are graduating.”

In 2023, there were 198 graduates at Ecole St. Mary High School.

For 2022-2023, the three year graduation rates for the Catholic Division had a 79 per cent rate for all students, 96 per cent for non-FNMI and 61 per cent for FNMI. The provincial average for all students is 79 per cent, for non-FNMI it is 89 per cent and for FNMI it is 45 per cent.

Five year graduation rates in the Catholic Division were 86 per cent, for non-FNMI were 96 per cent and for FNMI it was 72 per cent. In the province, the average for all students is 88 per cent, for non-FNMI was 93 per cent and for FNMI was 62 per cent.

Trumier said that the numbers over the 11 years show the work of students, staff and families

“It takes all of those pieces working together,” she said. “I always take a look at this very closely over at the end of the year and look at our graduation rates, making sure that we’re doing what we wanted for our students and that’s for them to be successfully graduated.”

Trumier said the success in graduating leads to success in post-secondary, trades or whatever graduates choose to do after school.

“I think it’s a signal that what we’ve been doing over the years is making an impact and it’s been incremental as we go through the last 12 years. I’m very pleased about that. I think that’s so important.”

She said that the longitudinal data was statistically significant.

Data shared included on-time and extended-time graduation results compared with provincial data. They have provided a comprehensive review, including a 10-year historical perspective and a year-over-year comparative analysis.

“The division celebrates the achievements of our graduates and the ongoing and substantial enhancements observed in our graduation rates,” reads a PA Catholic School Division press release. “The attainment of these exceptional results is the product of the sustained commitment of our students, staff and families.”

Over 11 years, the on-time graduation rates (students who finish high school in three years) at École St Mary High School, on average, graduatefive per centmore students than the province for Non-First Nation, Métis and Inuit students. More notably, an average of 14 per centmore students each year for eleven years are self-declared as First Nation, Métis and Inuit.

“Imagine the number of students were impacting, if we’re outperforming by 10 per cent. Imagine the number of students we’ve graduated over the last 10 years that make a difference not only for themselves as individuals, but to our province,” Trumier said.

“It’s a huge and when you add that 50 per cent of our students are also First Nation, Metis, Inuit who traditionally have not performed and that’s why the province keeps monitoring those numbers. We have impacted that greatly,” she said.

Similarly, over 11 years, the five-year graduation rates (students who finish high school within five years) at École St Mary High School, on average, graduate five per cent more students than the province each year of Non-First Nation, Métis and Inuit students. More notably, an average of 19 per cent more students each year for eleven years who are self-declared First Nation, Métis and Inuit.

Board chair Suzanne Stubbs was similarly pleased.

“Prince Albert Catholic Schools has consistently demonstrated its capacity to meet and surpass provincial benchmarks across graduation rate categories. This achievement underscores the dedication and commitment of our staff and the pursuit of academic achievement exhibited by our students,” Stubbs said in a release.”

“These graduation rates demonstrate that École St Mary High School is a place where all students can learn. Whether students are involved in the arts, sports, practical and applied art courses, trades and skills, sciences or all academics, there is a pathway for all students at École St. High School.”

