Government of Saskatchewan breaks ground on new Creighton group home

A new group home for adults with intellectual disabilities is coming to the northern community of Creighton.

The space will provide five clients who require higher levels of support with 24-hour supervision and assistance with daily living tasks. Additional self-contained units will be provided as well, to support independent living programming for two clients.

Non-profit organization Christian Horizons is heading the development, with support from a capital investment of approximately $2.2 million from the Ministry of Social Services.

On behalf of Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky, Melfort MLA Todd Goudy thanked Christian Horizon, the families and community members of Creighton for their insights on the project to ensure the home meets the needs of its residents and promotes inclusion in the community.

“Breaking ground at this new group home in Creighton shows our continued commitment to create a province where everyone can participate in their communities to the best of their abilities,” said Goudy.

Saskatchewan North Christian Horizons Area Manager Hilary Sandell-Atkins said they organization is looking forward to what the future holds for the individuals they will be serving in Creighton.

“Christian Horizons is excited to bring supported independent living, group home and community programming supports to Creighton,” said Sandell-Atkins. “These services will support seven individuals who experience disability to reach personal goals, grow relationships and share their unique gifts with the larger community. Communities thrive when everybody belongs.”

Christian Horizons provides vocational and residential programming for approximately 200 clients across the province. They have been operating in Canada since 1965 and in Saskatchewan since 2015.

More information on how to access supports for intellectual disabilities can be found by contacting the Community Living Service Delivery office nearest you or by emailing clsd.info@gov.sk.ca.