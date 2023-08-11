Golburn Fair returning for 81st year

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SASKTODAY.ca

The 81st Golburn Fair, where family, fun and friends come together, is set for Aug. 12.

Karen Smith has been president since 2016.

“We are a small fair with a strong focus on community and just providing a place where people can gather to visit and spend the day. We try to offer a variety of events and activities that appeal to a wide variety of people,” she said.

Fair day kicks off with a pancake breakfast and then the horse show. Throughout the day people can check out the hall exhibits, watch slo-pitch and finish off the day with some grandstand entertainment.

Kids’ entertainment with a bouncy castle, fishpond and many other activities throughout the day. Twila Deforest organizes children’s activities each year. A pie eating contest begins at 5 p.m. on the stage and the chili challenge is back again this year.

New this year are remote control car races. At 12 p.m. they will have RC car races in the horse show arena during the show lunch break. People can bring their RC cars and enter on fair day.

The history of the Golburn Fair started in 1905, the area was organized into a school district with an Englishman, Mr. Fennell, choosing the name “Golburn” because of the goldenrod that made a stunning reflection in the river.

The school was built in the summer of 1905 and that fall there were five pupils enroled. There were summer sessions at first because of the severe winter, poor transportation, and the distance to travel. The first teacher was Wynn Schell. Over the years a barn and teacherage were added to the site. The school was closed in 1965. The community continues to use the school site for the annual Golburn Fair.

Smith said that it takes many volunteers to run the fair each year with the support of the community. There are many jobs that need to be done from being on the board, to maintaining the fairgrounds, to working in a food booth on fair day, all the people who volunteer are incredible. Smith added, “And of course, a huge thank you to the local businesses and people who donate each year and support the fair.”

People can check the fair’s website to see what is happening at the fair each year. We also have a Facebook page.

To get to the Golburn Fair travel 6 miles south of Tisdale, 2 and ½ miles east of the Golburn Road.