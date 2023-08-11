At the top of the tower

Sergeant Margarette Campollo, 702 Saskatoon, Royal Canadian Air Cadets

KELVINGTON, Sask. – Master Corporal Hugh Rupert of 390 1 Battalion, The North Saskatchewan Regiment, Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps in Prince Albert, Sask. was among the cadets from rural Saskatchewan in the Kelvington area for an 8-Day Cadet Activity Program.

During this experience, cadets participated in fun, safe, challenging, and well-organized activities such as canoeing, abseiling, and improvised shelters. Abseiling is a recreational activity that involves descending down using a rope in controlled conditions from a mountain, cliff or, as in this case, a man-made structure.

“I really enjoyed abseiling, I’ve never done anything like it before,” said Rupert.

“It’s great getting to meet cadets from all over the province,” he added.

Rupert joined cadets three years ago after his father encouraged him to join. He has since participated in activities such as marksmanship, orienteering and field training exercises.

“Cadets is so much fun. It’s great for making new friends,” said Rupert.

Summer training is just some of the activities available to youth at local, regional, and national levels in the Canadian Cadet Program year-round. The Canadian Cadet Program is open to all youth between the ages of 12-18 years old and develops confident, self-sufficient leaders who form lasting friendships and are engaged in their communities. Army Cadets focusses on physical activity and the outdoors.

Adults are also needed to help train, administer, and supervise the local youth involved in the Canadian Cadet Program. Becoming part of the Canadian Cadet Program is easier than you may think, it’s a lot of fun, and the skills you learn are likely transferable to your regular employment. No previous military or cadet experience is needed.

Training restarts locally in September. In Prince Albert, for Army Cadets call 306-763-0605 or email 390army@cadets.gc.ca, for Sea Cadets call 306-922-4567 or email 118Sea@cadets.gc.ca, or for Air Cadets call 306-922-4001 or email 38air@cadets.gc.ca.