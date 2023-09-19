Fuelling good: Lake Country Co-op supports 5 charities with annual fundraiser

Lake Country Co-op’s Fuel Good Day on Tuesday is supporting five different charities or non-profits across central and northern Saskatchewan.

In Prince Albert, Co-op is donating 10 cents per litre of fuel and a dollar from every Cooperative coffee or Big Cool to the city’s Mobile Crisis Unit and Sexual Assault Centre – which also serves La Ronge, Meadow Lake, and surrounding areas.

The Prince Albert Raiders are on site at the Cornerstone and Second Avenue locations throughout the day, along with NASCAR driver Shantel Kalika from 2 to 6 p.m. in Cornerstone.

There’s also a BBQ from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Cornerstone location with a minimum donation of five dollars.

In Shellbrook, funds go to the Parkland Pool Project and, in Christopher Lake/Paddockwood, CPL Recreation.

Nipawin’s Fuel Good Day proceeds benefit the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. In La Ronge and Air Ronge, money goes to KidsFirst North.