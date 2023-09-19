Union, City of Prince Albert set to meet with mediator on Wednesday

The provincial government has appointed a mediator to help end a labour dispute between CUPE 882 and the City of Prince Albert.

According to a news release from the union, the minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety has appointed Kristin Anderson.

A meeting with Anderson is set to take place on Wednesday.

“We are hopeful that with Ms. Anderson’s support, we can have a productive bargaining meeting with the employer and resolve this dispute in a timely matter,” said CUPE 882 national representative, Mira Lewis.

The Herald has reached out to the City of Prince Albert for comment.

Last week, however, the City’s Kiley Bear said a mediator is not necessary to have a discussion about a proposal that fits the City’s mandate.

Bear said CUPE 882’s latest offer prioritized vacation and premium pay, which aren’t its priorities, and that the City is willing to consider an offer within the 11.5 per cent mandate for wage increases.

The union is seeking a 12 per cent increase over four years.

CUPE 882’s strike resulted in a withdrawal of services at City Hall, the EA Rawlinson Centre for the Arts, Frank Dunn Pool, Alfred Jenkins Field House and the Arts Centre.