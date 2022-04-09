Police asking for public’s help in locating wanted PA man

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 26 year old man wanted on multiple violent offenses.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Sydney Caisse, of Prince Albert, after an investigation of an assault that occurred in March.

Pinehouse RCMP have charged him with theft of a motor vehicle, uttering threats against a person and property, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, sexual assault, mischief under $5000, theft under $5000, distribution of an intimate image without consent, and failure to comply with a release order.

Sydney Caisse is described as being approximately 6’1” tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He may be in the communities of Pinehouse, La Ronge, or Prince Albert, but this is not confirmed.

Caisse may have weapons and should not be approached. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sydney Caisse is asked to call Pinehouse RCMP at 306-884-2400 or your local RCMP detachment. Information can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1 800-222-8466 or online at www.saskcrimestopers.com.