Four SCMA nominations for Jake Vaadeland and the Sturgeon River Boys

The first year of performing with the Sturgeon River Boys was a good one for Prince Albert’s Jake Vaadeland.

Vaadeland received nominations in four categories for the 2022 Saskatchewan Country Music Association (SCMA) Awards, which take place Saturday night. Vaadeland said he was stunned to get so many nominations, but he wasn’t complaining.

“I was very surprised and happy to hear that,” he said. “I for sure wasn’t expecting that many.”

Vaadeland is up for Fan’s Choice Entertainer of the Year, Emerging Artist of the Year, Alternative Country Album of the Year and Songwriter of the Year. He’s performed country music full-time for four years, but joined together with the Sturgeon River boys in 2021. He also became much more committed to recording and performing.

Vaadeland said he was pleased with their success, and with the four nominations.

“I am just so happy and honoured to have got in on all of them,” he explained. “That’s a win for me regardless of what happens.”

Vaandeland will be performing on awards night at the Prince Albert Brewing Company, before playing Sunday at the Shellbrook Theatre. He’s not nervous about being nominated because he believes everyone gets their chance eventually. It just takes a bit of time.

“As long as I can make my living performing, playing music, that means way more to me than any award or getting recognized for what I do. As long as I make my living doing it for, hopefully, the rest of my life, that would be the best reward,” he said.

Adam Johnson, Berk Jodoin, Darryl Anderson, Karissa Hoffart, Teagan Littlechief and Prince Albert’s Taya Lebel round out the list of nominees for Emerging Artist of the Year.

Vaadeland’s song “Retro Man” earned him a Songwriter of the Year nomination. He’s up against “Diamonds” Composed by Ashley Gorley, Brad Rempel, Brock Hunter, Chris DeStefano, Dustin Hunter, Jon Nite, Joshua Jay Hunter, Luke Hunter, and Ty Hunter and performed by Hunter Brothers, “Give Me Your Rain” composed by Heidi Munro and Scott Patrick and performed by Munro & Patrick, “Had A Good Weekend” composed by Shantaia Poulin and Ryan Sorestad and performed by Shantaia, “I Do” composed by Karissa Hoffart, Drew Lawrence, and Bart McKay and performed by Karissa Hoffart, and “Point of View” composed by Chris Henderson and Steve Mitchell and performed by Chris Henderson.

His album “Retro Man” is nominated for Alternative Country Album of the Year along with “Berk Jodoin” by Berk Jodoin, “Give Me Your Rain” by Munro & Patrick, “Last Birds” by Last Birds and “Warm Breeze” by Larry Krause.

Vaadeland is nominated for Fans Choice Entertainer of the Year along with the Hunter Brothers, JJ Voss

Justin LaBrash, Munro & Patrick and Tenille Arts.

Vaadeland wished the best for all of his fellow nominees.

“I wish everybody else involved the best of luck with all of their nominations, I just hope it goes well for everyone,” he said.

