Former scout leader honoured to receive Queens’s Jubilee Award

by D.L. Paul

On Thursday, Mickey Zwack was awarded the last of the Queen Jubilee Medal awards with his family present.

“It is nice to receive the award…. I am very honoured,” Zwack said.

Renee Grasby nominated Zwack for the award due to his tireless work with Scouts Canada. Zwack was instrumental in opening the Scouts Canada chapter in Redwing in 1973. He also organized two Jamborees here in the Prince Albert area for the Beaver chapter.

Grasby said Zwack deserved the award.

“I was quite excited to tell him that he was chosen… I wasn’t sure if I had made the deadline or not, so when I found out it was a great surprise to tell him,” said Grasby.

Alana Ross, MLA for the Prince Albert Northcote area, presented the Medal to Zwack. Ross thanked him for his contribution and dedication to the Prince Albert area.

Zwack’s brother said during the ceremony that Mickey was an officer with the Canadian Armed Forces. He then worked on old army vehicles. Two of the vehicles he rebuilt were displayed at the Armoury building at the exhibition grounds in PA.

The Queen’s Jubilee Medal is awarded to members completing service in the military, police, prison, and emergency forces, or for outstanding achievement or public service. The Medal was created to mark the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the Throne.

