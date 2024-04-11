RCMP detachments in Prince Albert, Big River, and Melfort searching for 22-year-old woman charged with failing to appear in court

The Saskatchewan RCMP’s Prince Albert Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team (WEST) is searching for a 22-year-old woman wanted by multiple detachments for failing to appear in court, among other charges.

Savannah Burns, 22, is listed as around 5’9 and 165 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo that says “love, hope, faith” on her left forearm. She is known to visit Sturgeon Lake First Nation, James Smith Cree Nation, and Prince Albert.

Anyone who sees Burns or knows where she is should contact their local police jurisdiction, or submit a tip anonymously by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

The Prince Albert RCMP have charged Burns with failing to comply with a release order and failure to attend court. That court appearance is related to a September 2023 incident on Sturgeon Lake First Nation. Burns has been charged with aggravated assault and forcible confinement in connection with the case.

The Melfort RCMP and Big River RCMP have also charged Burns with failure to attend court. The Melfort court appearance stems from an August 2023 investigation in Spalding where Burns was charged with resisting a peace officer.

The Big River case comes from a 2021 incident in Debden where Burns was charged with resisting arrest and possessing property obtained by crime.