Gardening season kicks off with Seedy Saturday

Gardening season got under way in Prince Albert with the annual Seedy Saturday at the John M. Cuelenaere Branch of the Prince Albert Public Library on Saturday.

Keri Sapsford is one of the organizers of the yearly event and owner of The Backyard. She said the event has been around for roughly 16 years, and is always something to look forward to.

“Seedy Saturday is to get together and share seeds that we’ve collected over the year and just share with gardeners,” she said. “There are local seed vendors and local garden vendors that just get together and start off the spring season.”

Sapsford said the same group has been organizing it for years. She appreciates the camaraderie that comes with stability.

“We all work together to put it on, but we’ve been doing it for so long that it’s just kind of all the same people and they all come,” she explained.

The event is traditionally held at the Library but it was previously held at Sapsford’s business when it operated north of Prince Albert.

She said the event was a chance to bring your collected seeds from last year to share with other gardeners, purchase some locally grown seeds from Seed Vendors and visit with Gardening Vendors and experts in their field.

In the morning there was a chance to attend Start at the Roots – Heal your soil workshop with Ashley from the Gardening in Canada YouTube channel.

“There was a workshop this morning with Ashley (Esakin) from gardening in Canada. She’s got a YouTube channel. She’s from Saskatoon,” Sapsford explained.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald People had a chance to talk to gardening experts at Seedy Saturday at the John M. Cuelenaere Branch of the Prince Albert Public Library on Saturday.

Sapsford said that the crowd was very good for the event.

“We’ve been talking to people about gardening all day, so we’ll talk to them for another two hours,” Sapsford explained.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca