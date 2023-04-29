Forensic Science Day coming to Prince Albert Science Centre

Forensic Science is a fascinating topic and people will have a chance to learn about it this weekend at the Prince Albert Science Centre in the Gateway Mall.

Sandra Williams of the Prince Albert Science Centre said the project came together after a local expert in the field came up with the idea of hosting a Forensic Science Day.

“We will have a forensic scientist here,” Williams said. “Her name is Lisa Mokleby and she is a forensic scientist here in Prince Albert. We will also have Corporal Janelle Samoila from the RCMP Ident Section.”

Mokelby originally reached out to the Science Centre to coordinate an event because she is passionate about forensic science and wants to share her knowledge. Mokelby contacted Samoila and they have planned some exciting activities and exhibits.

“We thought this would be a neat thing to do in our Science Centre,” Williams said.

Williams said it’s an interesting topic and she hopes residents will come out.

The event runs on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 per person.

Exhibits and activities for all ages include items such as firearms, bones, footwear impressions, teeth, bloodstains (with fake blood), fingerprints, crime scene evidence and much more.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca