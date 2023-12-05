Flin Flon Bombers still tops in both SJHL and Sherwood Division

The Flin Flon Bombers remain the class of the SJHL and Sherwood Division as the season approaches the Christmas Break.

The Bombers currently lead both the division and the league with 48 points with the Melfort Mustangs, Nipawin Hawks and La Ronge Ice Wolves looking up at Flin Flon in the standings.

As of Dec. 4, the Mustangs are in second place with a record of 17-9-2-0 with 36 points, the Hawks are in third place with a record of 13-13-0-1 with 27 points and the Ice Wolves are in third place with a record of 8-17-2-1 with 19 points.

The Mustangs completed a sweep of a home-and-home with the Notre Dame Hounds with a 7-2 win in Wilcox on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The Mustangs led 3-1 after the first period and 4-1 after the second period.

Aidyn Hutchinson, Hudson Norris, Nolan Henderson, Logan Belton, Kaleb Binner, Zac Somers and David Coyle scored for the Mustangs.

Cole Wirun and Davis Sato responded for the Hounds.

Kristian Coombs made 22 saves for Melfort; Johann Tremblay-Kau made 27 saves for the Hounds.

Melfort opened their weekend home-and-home with the Hounds with a 5-4 win in Melfort on Friday, Dec. 1.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and the Mustangs led 3-1 after the second period.

Belton and Aidyn Hutchinson each had a pair of goals for the Mustangs and Rhett Hamilton added the other Melfort goal.

Cyprus Smith-Davis, Jacob Lundeen, Sato and Wirun responded for the Hounds.

Coombs made 17 saves for the Mustangs in just over 47 minutes of action before he was replaced by James Venne who made three saves. Tremblay-Kau made 28 saves for Notre Dame.

Melfort opened their week with a 4-2 loss to the Bombers in Flin Flon on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The Bombers led 1-0 after the first period and 3-2 after the second period.

Belton and Chase Friedt-Mohr scored for the Mustangs.

Justin Lies had a pair of goals for Flin Flon; Carter Anderson and Koen Senft added the other Bombers’ goals.

Venne made 49 saves for Melfort; Harmon Laser-Hume made 28 saves for Flin Flon.

The Estevan Bruins were in Melfort to play the Mustangs on Wednesday, Dec. 6, results were not available.

The Hawks won their only game of the week 6-3 over the Terriers in Yorkton on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Nipawin led 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 after the second period.

Finley Radloff had a hat trick for the Hawks’ Artem Hrabovetskyi, Braxton Buckberger, and Jacob Michelson added the other Nipawin goals.

Anthony McIntosh had a pair of goals for the Terriers and Anthony Domina added the other Yorkton goal.

Damon Cunningham made 23 saves for the Hawks; Adam Kelly made 19 saves for the Terriers.

The Weyburn Red Wings were in Nipawin to play the Hawks on Wednesday, Dec. 6, results were not available.

La Ronge closed their week with a 6-4 win over the Terriers in La Ronge on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The Ice Wolves led 2-0 after the first period and 5-0 after the second period.

Ty McKay had a hat trick for La Ronge; Jacob Hufty, Mason Bueckert and Rylan Silzer added the other Ice Wolves’ goals.

Shaden Duliak had a pair of goals for Yorkton; Jeff Hammond and Cooper Algajer scored the other Yorkton goals.

Topher Chirico made 52 saves for La Ronge; Ethan Farrow made 16 saves in just over 35 minutes for Yorkton before he was replaced by Adam Kelly who made 10 saves.

The Ice Wolves closed their two-game set with the Broncos with a 5-2 loss in La Ronge on Friday, Dec. 1.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and 2-2 after the second period.

Raine Hodge and Dalton Deschamps scored for the Ice Wolves.

Ben Costanino, Patrick Lanthier, Cage Newans, Connor Miller and Spencer Bell responded for the Broncos.

Karl Soneff made 34 saves for the Ice Wolves; Benjamin Motew made 24 saves for the Broncos.

The Ice Wolves opened their week with a 6-2 loss to the Humboldt Broncos in La Ronge on Thursday, Nov. 30.

The Broncos led 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 after the second period.

Bueckert and Max Henderson scored for the Ice Wolves.

Bell had a hat trick for the Broncos; Daylan Weigel, Travis Bryson and Tristan Serrao added the other Humboldt goals.

Chirico made 50 saves for La Ronge; Aidan Fischer made 37 saves for Humboldt.

The Flin Flon Bombers were in La Ronge to play the Ice Wolves on Wednesday, Dec. 6, results were not available.

The Bruins are in Nipawin for a two-game set this weekend on Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9.

The Kindersley Klippers are in Melfort to play the Mustangs on Friday, Dec. 8. The Mustangs travel to Yorkton to play the Terriers on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The Klippers are in La Ronge to play the Ice Wolves on Saturday, Dec. 9.