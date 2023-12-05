Two men in hospital after incident early Tuesday morning

Two men are in Victoria Hospital with injuries after an incident early Tuesday morning according to the Prince Albert Police.

On Tuesday morning at approximately 03:16 a.m., the Prince Albert Police Service responded to a residence in the 300 block of 13th Street East.

Upon arrival, police members located two men, aged 49 and 37, who had serious injuries.

Parkland Ambulance attended and transported both males to the Victoria Hospital for treatment.

The Prince Albert Police Service is actively continuing the investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident. At this time there are no concerns regarding public safety related to this event.

Members of the community who have any relevant details, no matter how small, are encouraged to come forward. We ask anyone with information that may assist in this investigation to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=248.