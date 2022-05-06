Firefighters stop flames from engulfing Lakeland area business

Crews were able to save the restaurant store and living quarters of LT’s Food and Fuel on the corner of Hwy No. 2 near Waskesiu Lake, but the motel area is a total loss.

Members of the Lakeland and District Fire Department and Waskesiu were called to the scene at around 1:24 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving reports of a structure fire. They arrived to find the rear of the main building totally engulfed, but were able to stop the fire from spreading.

Crews from the Waskesiu Fire Department, Buckland Fire and Rescue, Montreal Lake Fire Department, OSS Water hauling, and SPSA Weyakwin Fire Base all attended the fire. Firefighters were on scene into the evening putting out hotspots.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The cause is still under investigation.

LT’s Food and Fuel is located roughly 47 km north of Christopher Lake.