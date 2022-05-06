Council takes first step to renaming field in honour of PA Minor Football president

A group of past and current Prince Albert Minor Football presidents urged council to make the change during a presentation and Monday’s executive committee meeting.

Since 2008, the field has been used to serve hundreds of local youth through the River Riders football programs. For ten years, Whitter was personally involved with the association as a coach, coordinator, team manager, and mentor to new assistant coaches.

“His footsteps are all over that field, accompanied by those of the kids he guided and supported as they learned to play the game,” past Prince Albert Minor Football Association president Bob Coffin said.

Whitter was vice-president of the Prince Albert Minor Football Association when he passed away suddenly in June of 2018. He was born and raised in Prince Albert, and did his best to give back to his local community.

He was instrumental in the development of the City’s minor football programs, resulting in his recent posthumous induction into the Prince Albert Sports Hall of Fame on April 29.

Whitter’s approach to the game inspired many of his past players to go on to play for various University-level teams across Saskatchewan and Alberta. His method has remained a cornerstone for the Prince Albert Minor Football program.

“Wendell taught me, and others who came after me, to be firm but fair, (and) also to make sure that the kids had fun while learning to play football,” said Taras Kachkowski, the association’s current president.

The request to name the field after the late coach was backed up with full support from current River Riders players, alumni, parents, coaches, and the association’s executives. City council received multiple letters of support written by those that knew and loved Whitter, asking for Administration’s consideration to name the field after him as a lasting tribute.

The Prince Albert Minor Football Association will take responsibility for the cost and placement of the sign, with the guidance of the City’s Community Service Department.