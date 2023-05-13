Fire involving two homes Friday in Prince Albert

The Prince Albert Fire Department responded to a fire on Friday afternoon involving two homes on 11th Street East.

According to the department’s Facebook on May 12 at 3:44 p.m., the Prince Albert Fire Department was dispatched to the alley of the 400 block of 11yj Street East for a grass fire that had spread to a structure.

When firefighters arrived, there were two homes burning, along with both backyards and fences. Heavy smoke and flame from one structure that was fully involved in a fire, and a second structure with significant fire involvement.

Crews worked defensively to protect surrounding structures from fire spread and were eventually able to control and extinguish the two initial structure fires.

There was major damage to two homes, however, the Fire Department stated that there were no injuries to report.

The fire is currently under investigation.