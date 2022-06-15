Fetch named Most Valuable Player at Predators award banquet

Prince Albert Predators goaltender Duncan Fetch was one of the large reasons of why the team has been so successful over the last five years. The goalie joined the team when he was 15 years old, and suffered just three losses in his career with the team. This season he led the Preds to the PGLL final, and capped off the season by winning the team’s Most Valuable Player.
Prince Albert Predators award winners:
Most Sportsmanlike: Brycen Brule
Most Improved: Luke Eggerman
Most loose balls picked up: Matthew Cudmore
Defensive Player of the Year: Davin Ikert
Offensive Player of the Year: Dillan Cochrane
Most Valuable Player: Duncan Fetch
@kyle_kosowan•sports@paherald.sk.ca