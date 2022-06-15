Fetch named Most Valuable Player at Predators award banquet

Prince Albert Predators goaltender Duncan Fetch was one of the large reasons of why the team has been so successful over the last five years. The goalie joined the team when he was 15 years old, and suffered just three losses in his career with the team. This season he led the Preds to the PGLL final, and capped off the season by winning the team’s Most Valuable Player.

Prince Albert Predators award winners:

Most Sportsmanlike: Brycen Brule

Most Improved: Luke Eggerman

Most loose balls picked up: Matthew Cudmore

Defensive Player of the Year: Davin Ikert

Offensive Player of the Year: Dillan Cochrane

Most Valuable Player: Duncan Fetch

@kyle_kosowan•sports@paherald.sk.ca