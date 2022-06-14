P { margin-bottom: 0.21cm } Sask Rivers recognizes long serving staff in Staff Recognition night

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division hosted their first in person Staff Recognition event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday evening at the Prince Albert Wildlife Federation Hall.

The event recognized long service of 20, 25 and 30 years along with retirees in the division.

Board Chair Barry Hollick served as emcee for the event.

All trustees in attendance are involved in the presentation to long service and retirees.

This year the division recognized 29 employees on their retirement. There were seven employees recognized for 30 years of service, 25 employees recognized for 25 years of service and 28 employees recognized for 20 years of service.

All recieved invitation to the banquet and were given a choice to attend.

The division also recognizes 10 years of service, which included 57 employees and 15 years of service, which included 43 employees, but they are not included in the banquet.