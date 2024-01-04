Family heads to Vegas for Youth World Finals

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SASKTODAY.ca

Weeks — Marty Salmond qualified and competed in the KK Youth World Finals Dec. 12-16.

The Salmonds have made a name in the rodeo world with Wade Salmond and Jorja, his 13-year-old daughter, both competing at the Calgary Stampede this past summer. Jorja became the Calgary Stampede Wild Pony Race Champion and Wade won rookie of the year in chuckwagon racing.

Marty, now in the spotlight, qualified for the youth world finals in May and just finished competing in Las Vegas Dec 12-16 in barrel racing.

Kim Salmond, Marty’s mother, said it was a great experience for the entire family. Marty is only16 years old, and goes to school at Porcupine Plain. Marty competed in “The All In” open/youth barrel race in Claresholm, Alta., where she picked up her ticket to the worlds.

“I entered the girls to have some runs on Marty’s horse before the World Finals,” Kim Salmond said. “It was held Dec 7, 8 and 9 in Vegas. Jorja also raced and was clean, but just didn’t have the runs she was hoping for. She did well, however, considering her horse is only five years old.

The Salmonds wanted the horses to have a competition under their belt to get them ready for the Youth World finals. Kim said this was the furthest they have taken the horses, and so with the difference in elevation and atmosphere, this competition would get them more familiar and comfortable in their settings. Kim was able to get both Marty and Jorja into that final qualifier.

“At the Youth Worlds, Marty hit a barrel her first run which took her out of the average to be able to come back for a third run on Dec. 16.” Salmond said. She would’ve placed ninth in the world that day. “Although she was eliminated, she still rode “Sargent”, her horse as best she could.

There was one other Canadian at the Youth Worlds, Mandy Cyr from Stavely, Alta. The winner of the event receives $5,000.

Kim Salmond said she was impressed and proud of her girls and the horses since they have had Sargent since she was born and she was trained completely by their family. Salmond gave thanks to her neighbours Derek and Wanda Denham who have allowed them to use their riding arena to continually train the horses, especially in the cold winter months.

“Both girls’ horses are ones that we have raised. The girls worked extremely hard to keep them in shape for this time of year,” said Kim Salmond.

The Salmonds are thankful to their long-time chuckwagon sponsor, Pidherneys Inc. out of Rocky Mountain House, and Marty’s sponsor of Rhinestone Acres.