Melfort RCMP respond to various calls in area after Christmas

According to an update by the Melfort RCMP detachment they had 15 files between Dec. 28, 2023 and Jan. 3, 2024. Calls included collisions, intoxicated people, assaults and break and enters.

On Dec. 28 Police received a call about a vehicle that was driving all over the highway near Star City. Police located the vehicle, stopped it but the driver was sober and it is not known why he might have been driving erratically. There were no charges laid.

Also on Dec. 28 Police received a call from EMS about a serious assault that occurred on James Smith Cree Nation. Police investigated the matter and identified a suspect who was located inside a residence the next day. A warrant to enter the residence was obtained and the male was arrested without further incident. The male was charged with numerous serious criminal charges and held for court.

On Dec. 29 along with the Melfort Fire Department, police attended a two vehicle collision on Saskatchewan Avenue in Melfort. The driver that caused the collision failed to yield to oncoming traffic when making a left turn. Nobody was injured as a result of the collision.

Also on Dec. 29 police received a call from a resident of Melfort because their sister was intoxicated and causing troubles at the house. Police attended the area and located the female walking down the street and was very intoxicated. The female was arrested and lodged in cells until sober.

On Dec. 30 the detachment received a report of a break and enter to a rural property in the RM of Kinistino. A shed was broken into over the past seven to 10 days and some items were stolen from the shed.

On Dec. 31 the detachment received a report of possible trespassing at a rural property in the RM of Invergordon. The property owner had trail cameras set up and it captured a pickup truck entering the yard and a male going to the door of the house. The male and vehicle did not do anything else Police are trying to identify the male.

On Dec. 31 for New Year’s Eve night shift members conducted extensive patrols in the entire detachment area and conducted traffic enforcement and checked for driver sobriety. Police completed 40 roadside screening device checks on drivers, arrested two impaired drivers, attended other calls for service and issued numerous traffic violations to motorists.

On New Year’s Day police received a report of a stolen vehicle from Kinistino that was locked but a key fob was still inside the truck. The vehicle was located on the side of the road near Weldon but some tools were missing from the truck bed.

Also on Jan. 1 police received a report of a fraud from a resident of Melfort who was looking to rent a place in Melfort. The caller was contacted on Facebook and arrangements were made to rent a property. The caller gave the person $500 as a deposit and they said that the keys would be sent to them from Yellowknife. Caller was able to determine that the person was from Ontario and this is probably a fraud.

On Jan. 2 police received a call of a disturbance in Gronlid. Police attended and talked to a couple who were not getting along. Police stayed while the wife packed up her stuff and left the residence.

Also on Jan. 2 along with EMS and the Naicam Fire Department, police attended a two vehicle collision on Highway 6 at Naicam. A vehicle that was pulling onto the highway collided with a vehicle that was northbound on the highway. The two occupants of the northbound vehicle were injured and transported to the hospital in Melfort. A ticket was issued to the driver of the truck that was pulling onto the highway.

On Jan. 3 the detachment received a call from the US Marine Corps asking that we try to locate a person that works for them and did not report for duty. The male was located in Kinistino and asked that he reach out to his supervisor to discuss the situation.

Also on Jan. 3 police received a call about a fight between two females that were at a Cannabis store in Melfort. Unknown who the two females were but it was a consensual fight and police intervention was not required.