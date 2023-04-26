Eighteen-year-old and 3 youth face charges after 2 men injured during attempted robbery

Around 7 p.m. on Sunday evening, police were dispatched to the area around Fourth Street and 13th Avenue East for a report of a weapons complaint.

According to a media release, four males threatened a group of friends with a knife as they were longboarding. The suspects approached the group and attempted to steal their longboard and other personal effects. An altercation ensued and one man was injured in the leg, while another received injuries to his head and arm.

The suspects then fled down a nearby alley and were located and arrested by police soon after.

Jerome Sanderson, 18, of Prince Albert, is charged with three counts of robbery and possession of a dangerous weapon in relation to this incident. Two 16-year-old male youths and one 15-year-old male youth are each charged with three counts of robbery, with one 16-year-old further charged with breach of court-ordered conditions.

None of the charges have been proven in court.