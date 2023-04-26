Prince Albert RCMP recover remains of missing woman

On April 23, Prince Albert RCMP received a report of human remains in a wooded area in the RM of Buckland.

Officers immediately attended to the location and began a sudden death investigation with the assistance of Saskatchewan RCMP Forensic Identification Services, Major Crimes and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old Joanne Highway, who was reported missing to Prince Albert RCMP on Dec. 9, 2022.

“The investigation into her death is ongoing, in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, pending final results of the autopsy and toxicology, preliminary indication is that no foul play is suspected in relation to Joanne’s death,” said an RCMP media release.

Highway was last seen on Wahpeton Dakota Nation on Nov. 24.