Early penalty trouble costs Raiders again in 5-2 game two loss to ICE

The Prince Albert Raiders gave up three goals in the first period, two of which came on Winnipeg powerplays, as they fell 5-2 to the ICE on Saturday night at Wayne Fleming Arena.

It was a short night for Tikhon Chaika, who got the hook after surrendering four goals on 15 shots through 22 minutes. Daniel Hauser made 18 saves for Winnipeg, as the ICE took a 2-0 series lead with the win.

After giving up two powerplay goals in game one on Friday night, the Raiders surrendered the opening goal of the game on an ICE man advantage just 2:51 into the game. With Tayem Gislason in the penalty box for cross checking, Winnipeg made good on their first shot of their first powerplay of the night. Nolan Orzeck got the ICE on the board with a quick shot from the right circle. His wrist shot beat a screened Chaika far side.

Jakin Smallwood added an even strength goal 11:58 into the first period to double Winnipeg’s lead. Smallwood worked his way down the right wing and sniped a shot short side past Chaika. His second goal of the series gave the ICE a 2-0 lead.

A power outage at Wayne Fleming Arena caused a stoppage in play late in the first period, giving the Raiders some extra time to talk things over. The lengthy delay proved beneficiary for Prince Albert, as Landon Kosior scored to make it a 2-1 game.

Much like Friday night, the Raiders took a penalty shortly after scoring, and once again it proved to be costly. Vlad Shilo was sent to the box for tripping, and the ICE struck with just four seconds left in the opening frame. It only took eight seconds for Winnipeg to strike on the man advantage, as Owen Pederson buried his second goal of the playoffs. After going 2/2 on the powerplay, the ICE took a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes.

Chaika saw his night come to an end 2:10 into the second period, when Zach Benson extended Winnipeg’s lead to 4-1. From behind the net, the ICE forward worked his way to the corner, spinning and firing a bad angle shot. Somehow it beat Chaika cleanly, and the ICE went up by three. Chaika was replaced in the Raider goal by Max Hildebrand after surrendering four goals on 15 shots.

Hildebrand was rudely welcomed into his first WHL playoff appearance by Connor Geekie, who put the ICE up 5-1. A nice toe drag move in the slot gave Geekie some extra room to work with, and he sniped a shot glove side past Hildebrand. Off to a quick start in the second period, Winnipeg scored twice in the opening 3:20 to take a commanding 5-1 lead.

Reece Vitelli scored the lone goal in the third period for the Raiders, taking a shot that went off the post and in. His second goal of the playoffs made it a 5-2 ICE lead.

Vitelli’s marker was the only goal in the third period, as Winnipeg won the game by a 5-2 final, and took a 2-0 series lead.

Prince Albert will now have to attempt a series comeback that they have not accomplished since 2005. That’s the last time that the Raiders came back after trailing a series 2-0 (they beat the Medicine Hat Tigers in six games).

Step one of that attempt will come in game three, which goes down on Tuesday night at the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

