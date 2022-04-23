Council to vote on new city manager at Monday meeting

Prince Albert City Council are planning to vote in two new staff members at Monday’s meeting.

The City Manager and the City Clerk are two out of three jobs that are hired directly by City Council. Mayor Greg Dionne had previously met with Terri Mercier and Sherry Person to discuss their interest in the crucial roles and spoke to other members of Council before he gave his recommendation.

If approved, they will be appointed to their new positions for an 18 month term effective May 1st.

Sherry Person was appointed Acting City Manager on March 2nd, when previous City Manager Jim Toye retired after 33 years of service. A report included in the agenda package for Monday’s meeting said Person had “proven herself capable of undertaking the role as administrative head for the City” since stepping into her new position.

Person has been employed by the City of Prince Albert since 1994. Over the past eight years, she has served as the City Clerk and oversaw the legislative, privacy, governance, and election responsibilities for the City. Following the 18 month contract, Person will be required to establish her permanent residence within the City of Prince Albert.

Terri Mercier stepped into the role of City Clerk after Sherry Person was appointed Acting City Manager. Prior to March 2nd, Mercier occasionally played the role when required.

She has been employed with the City of Prince Albert for 25 years and in 2014, took on the role of Corporate Legislative Manager which led her to gain an extensive knowledge of legislative processes, organization and project management.

Both Person and Mercier will be given all the powers, duties, accountabilities, and functions of their new positions if approved by Council on April 25.

The appointments are just two of the 22 reports from administration and committees up for debate at Monday’s meeting. Council will also debate three motions about implementing calls 43, 57 and 88 of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s Call to Action.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. in City Hall.