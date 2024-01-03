Drug and weapons investigation leads to numerous charges

Two individuals are facing several charges in connection to a drug and weapons investigation last week in Prince Albert.

In late November members of the Prince Albert Crime Reduction Team and Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team began a drug trafficking and firearms investigation.

According to Prince Albert Police on Dec. 27 members responded to a business in the R.M. of Buckland and arrested 32-year-old Cody Wiegers and 27-year-old Keanna Knife for possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of firearms.

Following the arrest, investigators executed a Controlled Drugs and Substance Act search warrant at a residence in the East Hill area in Prince Albert.

As a result of the arrest and search, police located and seized a 9mm handgun with ammunition, 1290.7 grams of methamphetamine, .38 handgun ammunition and $2,305.00.

Police have charged Wiegers and Knife with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine along with several firearms offences.