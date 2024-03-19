Death of 44-year-old man ‘not suspicious or criminal in nature’: PAPS

Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) investigators say foul play is not suspected in the death of a 44-year-old man who was found in medical distress on Saturday.

Members of the public found the man on the 200 Block of 38th Street East shortly before 8:45 a.m. and called emergency services. Residents began life-saving efforts, but the Parkland Ambulance staff declared the man dead shortly after arriving on scene.

An autopsy will occur later this week and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service is investigating. However, PAPS issued a press release Monday afternoon saying the death was not criminal in nature.